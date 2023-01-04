WATCH: Sarfaraz Khan’s Celebration After Scoring Century In Ranji Trophy For Mumbai

New Delhi: Sarfaraz Khan scored his 12th hundred in 50th first class innings on Wednesday (January 4) when he rescued Mumbai against Tamil Nadu and help them take big first innings lead at the Brabourne Stadium. It was his second century in the ongoing season.

The 25-year-old right-handed middle-order batter scored a century on the second day of Mumbai’s match against Tamil Nadu at Brabourne Stadium. The right-handed batter came out to bat at No. 5 when Mumbai was struggling at 79 for three in reply to Tamil Nadu’s first inning total of 144.

Sarfaraz started batting at 126 runs from 178 balls. Mumbai was coming into this game after losing against Saurashtra by 48 runs in their last game, but with a superb show by Sarfaraz.

After his second century, he celebrated aggressively and said ‘Come on boys, come on’. The video was this incident has gone viral on the internet.

Ain’t no stopping for Sarfaraz Khan. Notches up his 12th first-class hundred. He leaps in celebration and screams ‘yes boy,” running almost all the way to the Mumbai dressing room, where the entire team is on its feet, applauding yet another stunning knock. #MUMvTN #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/88JnIre41U Prajakta (@18prajakta) January 4, 2023

After making five runs against Andhra, he hammered an unbeaten 126 against Hyderabad in the team’s second match. In the third game, he scored 75 and 20 against Saurashtra, and in the fourth, he is back with a hundred.