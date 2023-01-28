Breaking News

    WATCH: Saudi Fans Mock Cristiano Ronaldo By Chanting Lionel Messi's Name After Al Nassr's Defeat

    Updated: January 28, 2023 12:28 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo tasted his first defeat as Al Nassr player on Thursday (January 25), when during the semifinal match of the Saudi Super Cup, his team suffered a 1-3 defeat against Al Ittihad. The Portuguese superstar who joined the club in a record 400 million deal was unable to find the back of the net for the second game in a row for his new club. As a result of his inability to find the back of the net, Al Nassr was knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup.

    And after the forgetful display on the field, Ronaldo had another forgetful moment outside it as well. A video is going viral on the internet in which fans can be seen chanting Lionel Messi's name when he was exiting the field post his side's defeat at the King Fahd International Stadium.

    Ronaldo and Messi are among the greatest footballers of all time and have shared a big rivalry for almost two decades. Ronaldo, who moved to Saudi Arabia, after his contract was mutually terminated with Manchester United in November before the start of FIFA World Cup 2022, played his first match in Saudi Arabia on January 19 against Lionel Messi's PSG.

    In that exhibition game, Ronaldo appeared for Riyadh Season Team 11 and scored two goals for his team. But despite his brace, Riyadh Season Team 11 failed to get the better of PSG and went down fighting by 4-5.

    Ronaldo will next take the field on February 3 now in the Saudi Professional League when Al Nassr, which sits at the No. 1 position in league table will line up against Al Fateh at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium. Ronaldo, who has scored more than 800 goals in his professional career till date, would like to end the goal drought and find his name on the scoresheet.

