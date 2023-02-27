Watch: Shaheen Afridi At His Lethal Best, Breaks Bat Into Two Pieces In A Venomous Spell

Watch: Shaheen Afridi At His Lethal Best, Breaks Bat Into Two Pieces In A Venomous Spell

Afridi took of Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam, James Neesham, Saad Masood and Wahab Riaz to end the match with figures of 5-40.

Updated: February 27, 2023 11:18 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Ace Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was at the peak of his game as he took five wickets to help his side Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi in a high-scoring PSL thriller. Opting to bat, Lahore Qalandars posted a mammoth total of 241 in 20 overs, courtesy of brutal knocks by Fakhar Zaman (96), Abdullah Shafique (75) and Sam Billing (47).

Chasing a daunting total, Peshawar Zalmi had to face the wrath of Shaheen Shah Afridi's venomous bowling. Afridi was spot on from ball one as he broke the bat of Zalmi batter Mohammad Haris into two pieces. Afridi then shattered Haris' stumps on the next ball to give Lahore Qalandars a brilliant start.

In his third over, Shaheen cleaned up Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with a jaffa. Ahead of the game, when Babar Azam was asked about his battle with Shaheen, the batter had floored the entire media room with his response.

"Babar, you always meet everyone with a smiling face but tomorrow you face Shaheen Shah Afridi," the reporter had said before Babar interrupted.

"To to kar milein unhein? Kya kare, nahi khele fir? Aap bataye (Should I cry and meet him, or should I not play? Please tell me...)," Babar said in response as everyone started to laugh.

The game looked done and dusted at this point but a brilliant counter-attack by Tom Kohler-Cadmore (55) and Sam Ayub (51) revived the chase. However, the duo fell in quick succesion and it was game over for Peshawar Zalmi, who managed 201-9 but lost the game by 40 runs. Afridi also took the wickets of James Neesham, Saad Masood and Wahab Riaz to end the match with figures of 5-40.

Also Read

More News ›
Watch: Shaheen Afridi At His Lethal Best, Breaks Bat Into Two Pieces In A Venomous Spell
Pakistan Super League 2023: CCTV Cameras Worth Millions Stolen From Gaddafi Stadium
Aapka Baal Safed Ho Rha Hai...: Babar Azam Leaves Audience In Splits After Journo's Hilarious Question On Marriage
Position I Bat At, Is More Difficult: Azam Khan's Blunt Remark On Comparison With Suryakumar Yadav 
Why Not Strike Rate Of 300?: Babar Azam's Savage Reply To Pakistan Journalist In PSL 2023
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Shaheen Afridi At His Lethal Best, Breaks Bat Into Tw...

It Was Pretty Special: Meg Lanning On Record-Extending Sixth...

We Remember Winners Of ICC Tournaments: Monty Panesar Trolls...

MS Dhoni Came To My Room...: Ishant Sharma Recalls Lowest Mo...

Virat Kohli Recalls Hilarious Interaction With A Fan Who Gav...

Advertisement