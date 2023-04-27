WATCH: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah Breach Babar Azam's Defence To Bowl Him Out In Nets

Pakistan are all set to play the 1st ODI of the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand.

New Delhi: After playing a 2-2 draw in the five-match T20I series, Pakistan and New Zealand will now shift their attention to five match ODI series, the first of which will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday (April 27). After bottling the shortest-format series, the Men in Green would like to return back to winning ways against the second-string Kiwi team which is without the services of regular skipper Kane Williamson and host of other senior players.

While Kane is out injured and is likely to miss the 2023 ODI World Cup, a number of other senior players like Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson among others are playing in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2023.

Meanwhile, Pakistani players are all set to face New Zealand once again. A video is going viral all over the internet, where Shaheen Afridi while bowling to Pakistan star batter and opener Babar Azam hits the off stump and Naseem Shah hits the middle stump.

Here is the video:

Pakistan will take on New Zealand, once again Pakistan are all set to play the 1st ODI of the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand on April 27 (Thursday) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The recently ended 5-match T20I series between both teams ended in a tie as Pakistan and New Zealand won 2 matches each and 1 match ended in draw. Now, both teams will want to clinch ODI series win.

Full Squads Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah