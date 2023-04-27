Advertisement

WATCH: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah Breach Babar Azam's Defence To Bowl Him Out In Nets

Pakistan are all set to play the 1st ODI of the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Updated: April 27, 2023 1:29 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: After playing a 2-2 draw in the five-match T20I series, Pakistan and New Zealand will now shift their attention to five match ODI series, the first of which will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday (April 27). After bottling the shortest-format series, the Men in Green would like to return back to winning ways against the second-string Kiwi team which is without the services of regular skipper Kane Williamson and host of other senior players.

While Kane is out injured and is likely to miss the 2023 ODI World Cup, a number of other senior players like Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson among others are playing in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2023.

Meanwhile, Pakistani players are all set to face New Zealand once again. A video is going viral all over the internet, where Shaheen Afridi while bowling to Pakistan star batter and opener Babar Azam hits the off stump and Naseem Shah hits the middle stump.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand, once again

Full Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

New Zealand: Tom Latham(w/c), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie

 

