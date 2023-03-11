WATCH: Shahid Afridi Enquires If Gautam Gambhir Is Fine After He Suffers Blow On His Elbow, Gesture Wins Hearts

In the first match of the 2023 edition of the Legends League Cricket, Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas was up against Shahid Afridi's Asia Lions. The match was played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday (March 10).

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi are renewed for their on-field rivalry. Gambhir is leading India Maharajas in the T20 tournament while Afridi is the captain of Asia Lions.

Afridi caught the limelight before the start of the match, for his handshake with the India legend.

During the fixture, the former Pakistan all-rounder won the hearts of the Indian fans' by inquiring to Gambhir after he was hit on the elbow.

On the first delivery of the 12th over, Gambhir got hit on the elbow off Abdul Razzaq while trying to play a shot, he missed the ball completely and got hit. This incident concerned Afridi and he walked towards Gambhir and asked if he was fine. The left-handed batsman went on to complete his half-century and was dismissed in the 14th over.

Video of this Afridi's gesture went viral all over the internet: