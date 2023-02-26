Watch: Tasmania Take Five Wickets In Last Over To Beat South Australia By One Run In WNPL Final
Ellysa Villani scored a brilliant 110 to take Tasmania to a strong total of 264
Tasmania: The Women's National Cricket League final between Tasmania and South Australia witnessed a chaotic situation when Tasmania pulled off a remarkable win by one run. The game was done and dusted as South Australia needed four runs to win from the last over with five wickets in hand. Who would have thought that South Australia will end up losing the game? As it happened, Tasmania picked five wickets in the last over to stun South Australia. Chasing a target of 265, SA captain Jemma Barsby (28 off 17), Courtney Webb (83 off 107) and Annie O'Neill (28 off 20) contributed heavily for South Australia to take them to 220-5 before rain stopped play with the team needing 45 runs in the final six overs. Post-resumption, South Australia were given a revised target of 243 runs in 47 overs, bringing the equation down to 23 in 18 balls. Barsby smashed two boundaries in the penultimate over, taking SA to 5-239, leaving the team four runs. In the final over, Sarah Coyte bowled Annie ONeil on the first ball. Amanda-Jade Wellington took a single to the third man on the second ball. Jemma Barsby played a poor shot and was out stumped on the third ball, with South Australia needing three runs in three balls with three wickets in hand. Luck was also not with South Australia as Wellington was run-out at the non-striker's end after Ella Wilson played a straight drive. Wilson was out LBW on the fifth ball, with South Australia needing three of the final delivery. Anesu Mushangwe was the final wicket to fall after she was run out by Ellysa Villani. Earlier, Villani scored 110 to take Tasmania to a strong 264 in 50 overs.
One of the wildest finishes to a cricket match condensed down to a minute.You're welcome #WNCLFinal pic.twitter.com/97hUMPcuxE cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 25, 2023
