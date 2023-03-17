Watch: Tim Paine Gets Guard Of Honour As He Announces Retirement From Domestic Cricket

The match ended early as both captains agreed to call it off after 62 overs of the last day as a draw was inevitable. Paine was given a guard of Honour after the end of the match.

Former Australian skipper and wicket-keeper batter Tim Paine has called off retirement from all domestic cricket formats after a marathon 18-year-long career. He was playing for Tasmania in the last round of the Sheffield Shield cup this season. He did not make any pre-match announcement that he would be calling off his retirement.

Paine scored 42 in the first innings and went not out for three runs in his last domestic test match. Paine did not come for the post-match press- conference either, and Jordan Silk, captain of Tasmania, came and took charge of things.

Silk heaped praises on Paine, terming him a "Phenomenal player."

"He's been a phenomenal player," Silk said. "I think it's around 22 years of professional cricket, and it's an incredible effort to have the longevity that he's had. He will certainly be missed behind the stumps, and I won't play. I'm sure many guys playing now will say there will never be another keeper as good as Tim Paine in Australia. So we've been incredibly blessed down here. And we wish him all the best in whatever he chooses going forward." he said on Paine.

Paine played 35 ODIs and the same number of test matches for Australia, with 890 and 1534 runs, respectively. He led the Australian cricket team between 2017-2021 until his alleged involvement in a controversy of sending explicit text messages to a Cricket Tasmania employee.

When this issue came into the limelight, he resigned as Test captain and took a break from international cricket.