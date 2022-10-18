Watch: UAE’s Palaniapan Meiyappan Gets First Hat-trick Of T20 World Cup 2022

Geelong: The whole GMHBA stadium and everyone watching home stood up from their seat at the sight of young Palaniapan Meiyappan securing the first hat-trick of the T20 World Cup 2022. The 22-years old dismissed three Sri Lankan batters in the final three deliveries of the 15th over to earn this feat.

This is the fifth hat-trick in the history of the T20 World Cup. the first one was taken by Australian legend Brett Lee in the inaugural season back in 2007. the other three came last year in the 2021 edition. Ireland’s Curtis Campher, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, and Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada were the three bowlers to achieve this feat in the year 2021.

Palaniapan Meiyappan became the fifth and first UAE bowler to achieve this feat. He first dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksha, then Charith Asalanka, and finally clean-bowled the skipper for the hat-trick. the crowd, the players, and the bowler himself couldn’t believe it.

Sri Lanka came to this match after losing to Namibia in the opener and UAE lost their match against the Netherlands. This was a do-or-die situation for both teams. CP Rizwan won the toss and invited the current Asian Champions to bat first.

The Lankan lions got off to a good start and were building a partnership despite losing wickets. SL were 117 for 2 in the 15th over before the hat-trick and went downside from there after the hat-trick. However, Pathum Nissanka did provide the final push and made sure his side put up a fighting total on the board but it was UAE’s bowling that stole the show.