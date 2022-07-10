Watch: Umran Malik’s Fiery Send Off To Jason Roy After Dismissing Him In the Third T20I

Nottingham: India pacer Umran Malik, hailed as an exciting prospect, got his opportunity to play in the third and final T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

While his first over went for plenty, conceding 16 runs, Umran came back well to get rid of Jason Roy, just when he was looking to break free.

Roy was done in by the extra pace of Umran, who dug it in short, got a bit of extra bounce and although it was there for the cut, Roy could only edge it to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Harshal Patel, on the other hand, did what he does best. Choking the flow of runs and picking up wickets. While every other bowler was getting parked in the stand on a belter of a pitch at Trent Bridge, Harshal was as usual difficult to get away.

The 31-year-old bowled an absolute beauty to get rid of Philip Salt in his second over. A slower ball yorker is always difficult to execute but Harshal did that with perfection on that occasion.

England, having won the toss, elected to bat first and posted a daunting total of 215 in their quota of overs. The batters finally got going against an inexperienced bowling attack. Dawid Malan was the star of the innings and smacked 77 off 39 balls. Liam Livingstone also scored a quick fire 42.

India will have their work cut out when they come out to bat with an eye to win the series 3-0. Indian batters have followed an aggressive approach in the first two games and it will be interesting to see if there is a change in their strategy. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and how he performs in the match amidst calls for his axe from the Indian team.