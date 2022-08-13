New Delhi: Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn retired from cricket in 2021 and is now trying his hands at different sports. He was recently spotted with a skateboard and did some fantastic skills which impressed a lot of cricket fans.

Dale Steyn is currently part of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad’s coaching staff and the video was shared on the team’s official Twitter handle. Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the video and wrote, “The swag never drops.”

Fans loved the skills of the former speedster and gave positive reactions on Twitter. See here:

Dale Steyn was one of the greatest players of the modern era. He played 93 Test matches, picking 439 wickets at a stunning average of 22.95 he finished eighth on the all-time list of wicket-takers. He also played 125 ODIs, picking 196 wickets at 25.95, and 47 T20Is, in which he claimed 64 at 18.35.

Playing for several IPL teams since the first edition of the tournament in 2008, the bowler picked up 97 wickets in 95 matches at a strike rate of 22.43 and an economy of 6.92. Dale Steyn, who was bought by the RCB in the 2020 season, managed to pick 5 wickets in 5 matches in the final two years of his IPL career.