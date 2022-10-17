New Delhi: Scotland defeated West Indies by 42 runs in the T20 World Cup qualifier’s Group B opener. Windies won the toss and invited Scotland to bat first. The Scottish side put 160 runs on the board with the help of George Munsey’s unbeaten 66 of 53 balls. West Indies in response to that got all out on 118 runs by the 19th over.

Scotland’s victory is the second upset cricket fans got to witness in around 24 hours. First, Namibia defeated Sri Lanka and now Scotland turning the tables on West Indies.

When the cameraman is being a better parent. Ezra Hinds (@EzraHinds) October 17, 2022

At least he knows wife won’t be watching Stuey (@aussieruled) October 17, 2022

During the first innings of the match, when Scotland was batting a child fell from the upper stand to the lower one. The father ran to the child for rescue when he saw him hanging from the rail but he failed to reach there in time as the child fell on the other side of the stand.

That’s how west indies batting line-up collapsed Supriya ? (@Supriya_pro) October 17, 2022

Luckily, the gap was not too deep and the child would not have injured himself majorly. The father jumped right behind to lift him and to make sure his safety. The clip of the child falling is now going viral all over social media and people are sharing it a lot.

One of them captioned the video by writing that this is exactly how West Indies’ batting collapsed in front of the Scottish bowling line-up. One of the made a hilarious remark and said that the guy is lucky his wife isn’t watching the match. Someone captioned the video by writing “Just a Dad and his Son at the Cricket.”