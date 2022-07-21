New Delhi: Cricket fans on Twitter had a good laugh when they saw a hilarious video in which a batsman walked out to bat without wearing his pads. It was a club match in England and the batsman was Martin Hughes who plays for Southend Civic Cricket Club. The right-handed batsman looked really excited to bat in the match and went back to the pavilion quickly after realising his mistake. Cricket fans were also laughing about the fact that the umpire was using a mobile phone during the match and took some time before giving a signal to the batsman that he should return to the pavilion to wear the pads.

The video has gone viral on Twitter as fans are really enjoying it a lot. It was posted by ‘That’s so village’ and has received over 14,000 likes and more than 1,900 retweets.

“Hahahaha …this got to be one of the best…. right up there…EPIC!!!!,” commented a fan.

Hahahaha …this got to be one of the best…. right up there…EPIC!!!!????? Prashant Menon (@menoned) July 20, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote, “No pads. Umpire on phone. Colours vs whites. Oh boy.”

No pads. Umpire on phone. Colours vs whites. Oh boy Rory Stewart (@roryjstewart) July 21, 2022

See more reactions here:

Iv literally had this dream so many times. Tom Field (@TomField25) July 20, 2022

@Bonnorman d Remember the speech Dave Russell gave us before a game about playing sensible and not doing anything stupid? Then walks out to open the batting without pads? Luke Baker (@Peninsula_Bakes) July 20, 2022

I put it to you that this is absolutely prime village. ? Martin Stabrey (@stabestweet) July 20, 2022

It’s a cracker isn’t it? 🙂 Sadly this is the level of cricket that just won’t be able to afford 500 streaming fee next season. We just don’t have the volunteers to monetise this exposure SOSEMTCC (@sosemtcc) July 21, 2022