Watch: Video Goes Viral On Twitter After Batsman Forgets To Wear Protective Gear During A Match
New Delhi: Cricket fans on Twitter had a good laugh when they saw a hilarious video in which a batsman walked out to bat without wearing his pads. It was a club match in England and the batsman was Martin Hughes who plays for Southend Civic Cricket Club. The right-handed batsman looked really excited to bat in the match and went back to the pavilion quickly after realising his mistake. Cricket fans were also laughing about the fact that the umpire was using a mobile phone during the match and took some time before giving a signal to the batsman that he should return to the pavilion to wear the pads.

The video has gone viral on Twitter as fans are really enjoying it a lot. It was posted by ‘That’s so village’ and has received over 14,000 likes and more than 1,900 retweets.

“Hahahaha …this got to be one of the best…. right up there…EPIC!!!!,” commented a fan.

Another Twitter user wrote, “No pads. Umpire on phone. Colours vs whites. Oh boy.”

