Dubai: Player of the Match – Ravindra Jadeja’s minced no words and came up with a straightforward response to a cheeky question from a journalist during the post-match conference after India’s huge win over Scotland in Dubai on Friday. With two back-to-back wins in T20 World Cup 2021, Team India has kept their chances alive of advancing to the semifinals of the showpiece event in the UAE. After an eight-wicket thrashing of Scotland, India’s Net Run-Rate zoomed to +1.619 – well ahead of Afghanistan and New Zealand. With Pakistan already booking a place in the last four of T20 World Cup, only a spot is up for grabs from Group 2.

Meanwhile, Jadeja, who bowled a sensational spell of 3/15 versus Scotland, came up with a savage reply to a query from a scribe during the press conference on Friday. With all eyes on the upcoming Super 12 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan on November 7, the journo asked the dynamic all-rounder: “If Afghanistan beat New Zealand, only then do we have a chance. But what if Afghanistan can’t beat New Zealand, then?

The 32-year-old gave a hilarious response to the question stating that the team will pack their bags and go back home. “Toh phir… bag pack karke ghar Jayenge, aur kya? (What else? Pack our bags and head home),” Jadeja quipped with a deadpan expression.

Jadeja also added that it is unfair to judge the current national team on the basis of one or two defeats after consistent good performances at home and abroad in the last three years.

Coming back to the Super 12 match between India and Scotland – the Men in Blue, consisting of three spinners for the first time in the tournament, gave its captain Virat Kohli a fitting gift as India thrashed Scotland by eight wickets on Friday night.

The inexperienced Scottish batters just could not withstand the relentless pressure applied by India’s bowlers to be skittled out for a paltry 85 in the 18th over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rohit Sharma (30 off 16 balls) and KL Rahul (50 off 19 balls), who had found their mojo in Abu Dhabi two nights ago, then made a mockery of Scotland’s bowling as India overhauled the target in just 39 balls.