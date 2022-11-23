<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Can you imagine a cricket match being played in shorts? Hard to believe that there was an instance when a professional cricket game was played in shorts. During the 1994-95 Mercantile Mutual Cup, the Victorian cricket association found a bizarre strategy to attract more fans to the stadium. They ditched the traditional jersey and made the players wear shorts in the tournament's final. <p></p> <p></p>The match was being played between South Australia and Victoria at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Magnificent 4-wicket hauls by Troy Corbett and Jason Bakker helped Victoria to bowl out South Australia for a mere 169. DS Webber was the only batter that could resist the Victorian bowling for a while and scored 47 runs. The target was not a stiff one and Victoria chased it down without breaking a sweat. Larkin scored 46 while Dean Jones made a solid 35 to script a brilliant win for the team. <p></p> <p></p>Cricket since then has evolved a lot. The fans today need much more than just a game of cricket. There are music concerts during matches, especially in T20Is, fireworks, LED stumps and more to give fans a wonderful experience. Franchise cricket has played a part in how fans see cricket today. Test cricket is still in its original form as barring a Day-Night Test, nothing has been changed, but limited overs cricket is going through continuous transformation.