New Delhi: Swizz sensation Roger Federer ended his illustrious career after losing the doubles match to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the Laver Cup. Federer was one of the greatest to have ever stepped on a tennis court. The former World No 1 won 20 Grand Slams in an illustrious career. Federer also won 103 tour-level titles and spent 310 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings.

Ever since Federer announced his retirement from the sport, fans have been sharing their best memories of the veteran tennis stalwart. A video is going viral on social media where Federer can be seen as a ball boy. The video was shared on the official Instagram page of the ATP and shows different moments from Federer’s life. The video was posted a day ago and since has garnered around 70K likes.

“Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you,” Federer said in an emotional statement shared on Twitter.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

“This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible,” Federer added.

Federer announced his arrival on the court as a 19-year-old in 2001 Wimbledon after a scintillating 7-6 (9-7), 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5 win over the legendary Sampras. In 2003, he won his first Grand Slam after defeating Mark Philippoussis in the Wimbledon final. He dominated the tennis court for the next several years which saw him with eight Wimbledon, six Australian Open, and five US Open titles in an astonishing career. Federer also won the Roland Garros (French Open) in 2009.