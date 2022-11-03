WATCH: Viral Video Of Virat Kohli Attempting Fake Fielding Against Nurul Hasan: FULL VIDEO

Adelaide: Bangladesh batter Nurul Hasan accused Virat Kohli of fake fielding during the IND vs BAN T20 World Cup clash. Post India’s thrilling five-run win over Bangladesh, Nurul Hasan pointed out how umpires missed Virat Kohli’s fake fielding attempt that could have given five penalty runs to Bangladesh.

During the seventh over, Litton Das played the delivery deep on the off-side which Arshdeep Singh collected and threw it towards the keeper. As the ball went past Virat Kohli, he attempted a fake throw to the keeper.

As per cricket’s law, any attempt to obstruct, distract or deceive the batter can result in five penalty runs to the batting team if the umpires find that the incident breached the cricket rule. The incident went unnoticed then, but Hasan’s revelation has now got the social media buzzing.

“We all saw that it was a wet ground,” Nurul said. “Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn’t materialise,” said Nurul Hasan to the reporters after the match.

The video of the incident is also going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, half-centuries from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli helped India post a daunting 184/6 in their 20 overs. The score looked strong enough to help India win but Litton Das stroked a blazing 50 to bring Bangladesh into the match.

At 66/0 in 7 overs, Bangladesh were cruising towards the target before the match was stopped due to rain. The match was reduced to 16 overs with Bangladesh set a target of 151 runs. However, things didn’t go Bangladesh’s way post resumption as Litton Das was run out in the first over after trhe break. Bangladesh collapsed after Das’ dismissal and India won the match by five runs.