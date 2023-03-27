WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Reveals The Reason Behind Being Antisocial

The cricketers and heroes from other sports as well including Cricketer Shubman Gill and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra had a gala time at the event

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batter of the world and he was recently seen celebrating the sports heroes of the country at Indian Sports Honours along with his wife, Anushka Sharma. The event was supported by his foundation. On the red carpet the legendary player and with Anushka had some fun and he shared a hilarious anecdote.

During rapid-fire several questions were asked from who checks phone during a conversation to who is more likely to talk while watching a movie, the presenter asked the couple, Who is more like to make an excuse to get out of a social meeting?"

Anushka quickly put the paddle of 'Him up' and asked,"Social meeting? Imein both kaha hai, both ka option hi nahi hai, him and me only".

The presenter further asked," What is your go to excuse then"?

Anushka then further clarified that, "Excuse nahi hai vo reality hai (it's not an excuse, it is reality). When you have a child then you know, you really can't be so social and you have to be there actually, because hum log vaise bhi dono itne zada social nai hai, we like, thorha, normal cheezein ghar mein spending time ( Anyways we both are not so social and we like spending time at home) and you know we don't even get to spend that much time with each other so when we have that little time we want to spend it as a family, to about vo zada pronounce ho gaya hai".

