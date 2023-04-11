Watch: Virat Kohli Confused, Gautam Gambhir Loses Calm After Lucknow Beat Bangalore

Bengaluru: Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir didn't hide back his emotions as he was celebrating with a roar along with captain KL Rahul, while Virat Kohli was looking confused as LSG beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling nail-biter on Monday.

Nicholas Pooran smashed a match-winning 19-ball 62 while Marcus Stoinis made 65 as Lucknow beat RCB in M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru

Chasing 213, LSG rode on Pooran and Stoinis' brilliance to eke out a memorable win. Pooran recorded the season's fastest fifty, reaching the landmark in only 15 balls.

LSG had a horrible start and lost Kyle Mayers to Mohammed Siraj in the third delivery of the opening over. RCB tasted their second success in the fourth over when Deepak Hooda got a faint edge to Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps off the bowling of Wayne Parnell.

To make matters worse for LSG, Parnell struck again a ball later when Krunal Pandya edged one to Karthik, as the visitors slumped to 23 for three in four overs.

Thereafter, Stoinis showed his batting prowess and took Harshal Patel and Karn Sharma to the cleaners to keep LSG in the hunt. Stoinis continued his onslaught and slammed Shahbaz Ahmed for two maximums to take LSG to 91 for three after the halfway stage while bringing up his fifty in 26 balls.

Stoinis then hammered Karn Sharma over the extra cover boundary, but the bowler had the last laugh as the Australian miscued a shot to be caught by Ahmed at deep point.

LSG skipper KL Rahul's lean patch continued as he struggled to 18 off 20 balls before being caught by Kohli off Siraj in the 12th over.

Pooran used his long handle to great effect and smashed seven sixes and four boundaries to keep LSG in the hunt. Playing a gem of an innings, Pooran brought up his fifty off just 15 balls.

As Lucknow beat Bangalore, mentor Gautam Gambhir losses his calm and started celebating with KL Rahul on the other hand RCB captain Faf du Plessis was in shock along with Virat Kohli and the video went viral on social space and here is the video: