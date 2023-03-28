Advertisement

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Ab De Villiers' ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ Goes Viral

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Ab De Villiers' ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ Goes Viral

RCB have one of the biggest fan bases in the country, and despite having best squads over the years, they failed to lift the trophy.

Updated: March 28, 2023 8:45 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is one of the most loved Indian premier league's franchise. The team is all set to play their opening match on Sunday (March 26) against Mumbai Indians. A week before their match RCB fans welcomed their team back to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium since the 16th edition of IPL has returned back to it's original home and away format after 4 years.

RC hosted a special 'RCB Unbox' event at their home venue, which gave fans an opportunity to watch full training session of the team from the stands. Ab de Villiers and Chris Gayle both were present at the event.

Both the batters are one of the greatest batters of all times, both of them are the second and third highest run-scorers in the franchise and were formally inducted into the 'RCB Hall of Fame'. The player's jersey numbers (17 and 333) were retired by the franchise as a symbol of honour for their contribution to the team.

De Villiers delighted the Bengaluru crowd by saying the iconic 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' line (This year the cup will be ours), while Former Indian captain Virat Kohli hilariously reacted while De Villiers was hyping the crowd by this phrase. Video of this incident is going viral all over the internet.

RCB have one of the biggest fan bases in the country, and despite having best squads over the years, they failed to lift the trophy. The Bengaluru-based outfit has reached the final on three occasions (2009, 2011, and 2016), but has lost all three times.

 

 

Also Read

More News ›
WATCH: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Ab De Villiers' ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ Goes Viral
WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Reveals The Reason Behind Being Antisocial
Marnus Labuschagne Pips Steve Smith, Picks Virat Kohli As Batter He Would Like To Bat With
BCCI Announces Annual Player Contracts of Team India For 2022-23 Season | Check Deets
IPL 2023: Fans Go Crazy After Virat Kohli's Leaked Video Goes Viral Ahead Of RCB Unbox Event - Watch Viral Video
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Sanju Samson To Nitish Rana: List Of All 10 Captains For IPL 2023

Sanju Samson To Nitish Rana: List Of All 10 Captains For IPL...

Jos Buttler To Jofra Archer: Star Overseas Players To Watch Out For In IPL 2023

Jos Buttler To Jofra Archer: Star Overseas Players To Watch ...

Live Score-Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: AFG vs PAK 3rd T20I match Live cricket score at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Score-Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Up...

Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: UAE vs PNG 2 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Live Cri...

Live Score-Jersey vs Canada Live Cricket Score and Updates: JSY vs CAN Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Jersey vs Canada Live Cricket Score and Updates: ...

Advertisement