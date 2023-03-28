WATCH: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Ab De Villiers' ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ Goes Viral

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is one of the most loved Indian premier league's franchise. The team is all set to play their opening match on Sunday (March 26) against Mumbai Indians. A week before their match RCB fans welcomed their team back to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium since the 16th edition of IPL has returned back to it's original home and away format after 4 years.

RC hosted a special 'RCB Unbox' event at their home venue, which gave fans an opportunity to watch full training session of the team from the stands. Ab de Villiers and Chris Gayle both were present at the event.

Both the batters are one of the greatest batters of all times, both of them are the second and third highest run-scorers in the franchise and were formally inducted into the 'RCB Hall of Fame'. The player's jersey numbers (17 and 333) were retired by the franchise as a symbol of honour for their contribution to the team.

De Villiers delighted the Bengaluru crowd by saying the iconic 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' line (This year the cup will be ours), while Former Indian captain Virat Kohli hilariously reacted while De Villiers was hyping the crowd by this phrase. Video of this incident is going viral all over the internet.