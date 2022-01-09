Christchurch: After losing the opening Test against Bangladesh, hosts New Zealand bounced back in style in the second Test at Christchurch on Sunday. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl. The hosts got off to a dream start as the opening stand between Tom Latham and Will Young put on a 148-run stand.

But, what caught the attention of the fans was a delivery in the 26th over which yielded seven runs. Young was initially dropped at the second slip and was then rewarded with an overthrow as he scored 7 runs in one delivery.

Here is the video of what exactly transpired:

Meanwhile, across the Tasman Sea… ⛴️ Chaos in the field for Bangladesh as Will Young scores a seven (yes, you read that correctly!) 😅#NZvBAN | BT Sport 3 HD pic.twitter.com/fvrD1xmNDd Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 9, 2022

After the catch drop at slip, Young and Latham ran three before the throw came in from fine leg. It was missed by all the fielders including the bowler Ebadot Hossain and trickled over the ropes.

Eventually, Young perished for a well-made 54. At the time of filing the copy, the hosts were 272 for one. Latham is unbeaten on 160* and looks good to get a double century.

Playing XI

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult