Wriddhiman Saha Forces Hardik Pandya To Take Successful DRS Against PBKS, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans (GT) joined Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the top of the table with 6 points in four matches in the 2023 edition of the IPL after they defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6-wicket.

After pacer Mohit Sharma made a stellar comeback to the tournament with 2-18 and led a clinical bowling performance from Gujarat in restricting Punjab to 153/8. Punjab lost three wickets by the 7th over of the innings and needed Jitesh Sharma and Bhanuka Rajapaksa to stitch a partnership.

The duo added 37 runs for the fourth wicket to stage a comeback for GT. And even though the runs came at slow pace it was still giving PBKS some sort of hope to bounce back. But before it could turn dangerous, Mohit induced an edge from Jitesh to get a huge wicket. Neither the bowler nor the captain were convinced that they got the edge but the keeper Saha was absolutely sure. He looked at Hardik and made a gesture that he heard a sound and forced him to take a review.

DRS, showed a clear spike on the UltraEdge and both the bowler and captain were surprised and hugged Saha. Video of the dismissal has gone viral all over internet.