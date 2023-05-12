Advertisement

WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Unmissable Reaction to Chahal 'New Cap Jaldi Milegi' Remark

Yashasvi Jaiswal's priceless reaction after Virat Kohli praised him for his performance.

Updated: May 12, 2023 3:14 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal is on fire, as the young batter is just one run short of surpassing Faf du Plessis record of scoring most runs this season. On May 11, Thursday Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 98-run knock in just 47 balls which included 12 boundaries and five sixes.

With this innings he created history by smashing the fastest fifty ever in the history IPL.

After his knock, many senior cricketer lauded the youngster for his displays this season. Star player Virat Kohli, KL Rahul congratulated him via instagram.

"Wow, this is some of the best batting I've seen in a while. What a talent Yashasvi Jaiswal," wrote Kohli on his Instagram stories.

While Former Indian batter Akash Chopra urged team India selectors to give young batter an opportunity to play for Indian team.

After the match Chahal informed Yashasvi that Virat and Rahul had congratulated him for his knock which left RR opener completely stunned. Video of his heartfelt expressions is going viral all over the internet.

Here is the video:

Chahal then hilariously pulled his leg and accused him of getting Jos Buttler out against KKR. There was a mix-up between the duo after which Buttler sacrificed his wicket.

"Jos bhai is waiting for you," quipped Chahal before he quickly changed the topic, congratulating Jaiswal and saying that hopefully, he makes his India debut.

"Touchwood, you'll get a new cap very soon," said Chahal after which the youngster simply folded his hands and said "god willing soon."

Meanwhile, star RR pacer Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a mesmerising spell of 4/25 and became the leading wicket-taker while leading an impressive bowling show from Rajasthan Royals to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 149/8 in a season 2023 match at the Eden Gardens.

'Feel Fortunate To Play For RCB From Day One Of IPL,' Virat Kohli Speaks His Heart Out On RCB's Legacy
IPL's All-Time Leading Wicket-Taker Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals His Most Coveted Wicket From 187 Dismissals
