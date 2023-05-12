WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Unmissable Reaction to Chahal 'New Cap Jaldi Milegi' Remark

New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal is on fire, as the young batter is just one run short of surpassing Faf du Plessis record of scoring most runs this season. On May 11, Thursday Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 98-run knock in just 47 balls which included 12 boundaries and five sixes.

With this innings he created history by smashing the fastest fifty ever in the history IPL.

After his knock, many senior cricketer lauded the youngster for his displays this season. Star player Virat Kohli, KL Rahul congratulated him via instagram.

"Wow, this is some of the best batting I've seen in a while. What a talent Yashasvi Jaiswal," wrote Kohli on his Instagram stories.

While Former Indian batter Akash Chopra urged team India selectors to give young batter an opportunity to play for Indian team.