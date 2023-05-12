WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Unmissable Reaction to Chahal 'New Cap Jaldi Milegi' Remark
Yashasvi Jaiswal's priceless reaction after Virat Kohli praised him for his performance.
New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal is on fire, as the young batter is just one run short of surpassing Faf du Plessis record of scoring most runs this season. On May 11, Thursday Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 98-run knock in just 47 balls which included 12 boundaries and five sixes.
With this innings he created history by smashing the fastest fifty ever in the history IPL.
After his knock, many senior cricketer lauded the youngster for his displays this season. Star player Virat Kohli, KL Rahul congratulated him via instagram.
"Wow, this is some of the best batting I've seen in a while. What a talent Yashasvi Jaiswal," wrote Kohli on his Instagram stories.
While Former Indian batter Akash Chopra urged team India selectors to give young batter an opportunity to play for Indian team.
Yashasvi will be wearing the Indian Blue Jersey in the next 3 months. There's no doubt about it. And it's not just because of his stellar IPL form he's been absolutely brilliant in the domestic circuit for a few years now. Special talent.
Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 11, 2023
After the match Chahal informed Yashasvi that Virat and Rahul had congratulated him for his knock which left RR opener completely stunned. Video of his heartfelt expressions is going viral all over the internet.
Here is the video:
Social media went berserk after young @ybj_19's batting brilliance ?
Who better than the current purple cap holder, @yuzi_chahal to chat up with the young sensation ?
Lovely chat this between the duo ? - By @28anand #TATAIPL | #KKRvRR | @rajasthanroyals
Full Interview pic.twitter.com/sbk31k3sig
IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2023
Chahal then hilariously pulled his leg and accused him of getting Jos Buttler out against KKR. There was a mix-up between the duo after which Buttler sacrificed his wicket.
"Jos bhai is waiting for you," quipped Chahal before he quickly changed the topic, congratulating Jaiswal and saying that hopefully, he makes his India debut.
"Touchwood, you'll get a new cap very soon," said Chahal after which the youngster simply folded his hands and said "god willing soon."
Meanwhile, star RR pacer Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a mesmerising spell of 4/25 and became the leading wicket-taker while leading an impressive bowling show from Rajasthan Royals to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 149/8 in a season 2023 match at the Eden Gardens.
