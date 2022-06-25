Watching A Giant: Ravi Shastri In Complete Awe Of This Legendary Tennis Player In London

New Delhi: Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri seems to be loving every bit of his stay in London as the 60-year-old didn’t miss the opportunity to watch his favourite tennis player Rafael Nadal in action at the Hurlingham Club in London on Friday, June 24.

With the Wimbledon preparations in full swing, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was playing an exhibition match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and Shastri being the tennis fan he is, would not let go of the opportunity at any cost.

The former India head coach took to social media to share some of the images from the venue where Nadal was in his element.

“A Friday afternoon to behold. Watching a giant of the sport from real close. Physically a specimen and a half at 36. And he is 22,” Shastri wrote while sharing the images on social media.

A Friday afternoon to behold. Watching a giant of the sport from real close. Physically a specimen and a half at 36. And he is 22* #Nadal pic.twitter.com/3GqqRcRxlg Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 24, 2022

Nadal had won the first exhibition match against Stanislas Wawrinka at Hurlingham but lost to Auger-Alisiamme in tie-breaker on Friday in the same venue.

Just before Nadal’s match, Shastri met Mansour Bahrami, a former professional tennis player famous for his trick shots and is possibly one of the most charismatic players to have ever taken the field.

“With an entertainer par excellence at Hurlingham. Still going strong at 66 -#MansoorBahrain.@RafaelNadal coming up next,” the 60-year-old tweeted.

With an entertainer par excellence at Hurlingham. Still going strong at 66 –#MansoorBahrain. @RafaelNadal coming up next pic.twitter.com/Rnjr0lGJQe Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 24, 2022

The Wimbledon is set to start from June 27 and Nadal, who has won the Australian Open and the French Open earlier this year has been seeded 2nd in the Men’s Singles draw.