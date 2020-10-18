WAU vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction Final Match: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Sheffield Shield October 19 5:30 AM IST

Dream11 Team Prediction

WAU vs NSW Match: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Sheffield Shield October 19 5:30 AM IST: The Sheffield Shield is the domestic first-class cricket competition of Australia. The tournament is contested between teams from six states of Australia. Prior to the Shield being established, a number of intercolonial matches were played.

Time: 5:00 AM (IST) – October 19.

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide

WAU vs NSW My Dream11 Team

Keeper Josh Inglis

Batters Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson

All-Rounders Ashton Agar (c), Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott

Bowlers Matthew Kelly, Mitchell Starc (vc), Nathan Lyon

SQUADS

Western Australia:

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Agar, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Matt Kelly, Cameron Gannon, Hilton Cartwright, Liam Guthrie, David Moody, Aaron Hardie, Corey Rocchiccioli, D’Arcy Short.

New South Wales:

Daniel Hughes, Daniel Solway, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Nick Larkin, Jason Sangha, Peter Nevill (c & wk), Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway, Matthew Gilkes, Jack Edwards, Liam Hatcher, Tanveer Sangha, Trent Copeland.

