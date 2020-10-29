WAU vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Sheffield Shield 2020-21 Match 5

WAU vs TAS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Western Australia vs Tasmania Dream11 Team Prediction Sheffield Shield 2020-21 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s WAU vs TAS at Park 25 No.2, Adelaide: The excitement of T20 cricket continues as Sheffield Shield 2020-21 is all set to get underway on fantastic Friday in Down Under. In match no. 5 of Sheffield Shield, Western Australia will take on Tasmania at the Park 25 No.2, Adelaide. The Sheffield Shield 2020-21 WAU vs TAS match will begin at 5.30 AM IST – October 30 in India. After a win and a draw in their first two matches, Western Australia will host Tasmania in their third match of the season. Meanwhile, the Tasmanian side has not registered a single win in the competition so far. In their two matches so far, Tasmania recorded one loss and one draw. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Sheffield Shield 2020-21 Match 5 – WAU vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Western Australia vs Tasmania Dream11 Tips, WAU vs TAS Probable Playing XIs, WAU vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Sheffield Shield 2020-21.

TOSS: The Sheffield Shield 2020-21 match 5 toss between Western Australia vs Tasmania will take place at 5 AM (IST) – October 30 in India.

Time: 5.30 AM IST.

Venue: Park 25 No.2, Adelaide.

WAU vs TAS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Paine

Batsmen: Cameron Green, Cameron Bancroft, Shaun Marsh, Ben McDermott

All-rounders: Ashton Agar, Beau Webster (C), Tom Andrews

Bowlers: Matt Kelly (vc), Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird

WAU vs TAS Probable Playing XIs

Western Australia: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (C), Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Josh Inglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Matt Kelly, Liam Guthrie, Cameron Gannon.

Tasmania: Jordan Silk, Alex Doolan, Charlie Wakim, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Jake Dooran, Tim Paine (C/wk), Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird.

WAU vs TAS Squads

Western Australia (WAU): Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (C), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Liam Guthrie, Lance Morris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Aaron Hardie, David Moody, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris.

Tasmania (TAS): Tim Paine (C), Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Macalister Wright.

