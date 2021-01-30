Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match 26 WB-W v CH-W at Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:40 AM IST January 31 Sunday

Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20

Dream11 Team Prediction Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 26 WB-W v CH-W of Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 at Eden Park Outer Oval: In the Match 26 of Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20, Central Hinds will take on Wellington Blaze at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, on Sunday. The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 T20 WB-W vs CH-W match will begin at 3:40 AM IST. Despite losing their previous encounter against Canterbury, Wellington Blaze have been in solid form in the Super Smash this season. They have won six of their eight games and sit pretty at the top of the points table. They have already qualified for the Super Smash knockouts. On the other side, Central Hinds are coming into this Super Smash game on the back of consecutive wins. However, they haven’t had the best of seasons and are out of reckoning from the knockouts. They lost their first six games and have only moved off the last spot in the Super Smash points table.

TOSS – The toss between Central Hinds and Wellington Blaze will take place at 3.15 AM (IST) – January 31 in India.

Time: 3:40 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, Alexandra.

WB-W vs CH-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Natalie Dodd (vc)

Batters Maddy Green, Emily Cunningham, Kerry Tomlinson, Anlo Van Deventer

All-Rounders Sophie Devine (C), Thamsyn Newton, Jess Watkin

Bowlers Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Claudia Green

WB-W v CH-W Probable Playing XIs

Wellington Blaze: Sophie Devine, Maddy Green (c), Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh.

Central Hinds: Jess Watkin (c), Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (wk), Anlo van Deventer, Hannah Rowe (C), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar, Monique Rees, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green.

WB-W v CH-W SQUADS

Wellington Blaze: Maddy Green (C), Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Ameila Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh.

Central Hinds: Jess Watkin (Co-Captain), Hannah Rowe (Co-Captain), Natalie Dodd, Emily Cunningham, Kate Gaging, Kerry Tomlinson, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Monique Rees, Georgia Atkinson, Anlo van Deventer, Ashtuti Kumar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Wellington Blaze Dream11 Team/ Central Hinds Dream11 Team/ WB-W Dream11 Team/ CH-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Women’s Super Smash T20 2020-21/ Online Cricket Tips and more.