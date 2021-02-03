Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has taken an exception to pop icon Rihanna tweeting in support of the ongoing farmers protest on the borders of Delhi, asking her to stay away from ‘poking her nose’ in India’s internal matters. The 32-year-old Barbados-born singer had shared an article on Twitter drawing global attention towards the issue.

“My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don’t need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters!” Ojha replied to the aforementioned tweet of Rihanna. tweet was about a CNN article on internet access being blocked around several districts of Haryana following violent clashes between farmers and the police.

My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don’t need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters! Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 2, 2021

“why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest” Rihanna wrote on Tuesday. In another tweet, she also showed support for the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar where military has staged a coup.

Ojha, 34, played 18 Tests, 24 ODIs and 6 T20Is between 2008 and 2013 taking a combined 144 wickets in them.

The tweet has drawn mixed response in India with few praising the singer while others chiding her.

Meanwhile, another former international cricketer, England’s Monty Panesar, has invited Rihanna for an interview. “It would be an honour to interview you @panjabradio_ @AsianFXRadio on my show “The Full Monty” this Saturday to talk about farmers issues in India #farmersrprotest #IndianFarmersRevolution2020″ he replied to her tweet.

It would be an honour to interview you @panjabradio_ @AsianFXRadio on my show “The Full Monty” this Saturday to talk about farmers issues in India #farmersrprotest #IndianFarmersRevolution2020 Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) February 2, 2021

In December, Panesar had come out in support of the farmers questioning the protests.

“What happens if the buyer says the contract cannot be fulfilled because the quality of crop is not what was agreed , what protection does the farmer have then? There is no mention of fixing a price??!! @BJP4India @narendramodi #kissanprotest #kissanektazindabad,” Panesar had tweeted in December.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has also thrown her weight behind the stir.

The agitation entered its 70th day on Wednesday with thousands of farmers staging a sit-in protest around Delhi borders opposing the farm reform laws, demanding its complete rollback.