We Don’t Want To See IND vs PAK Final: Jos Buttler Plans To Spoil Fan Favorite Clash

Adelaide: T20 World Cup 2022 has finally reached the semi-finals stage with India, New Zealand, England, and Pakistan making it to the top 4. India and Pakistan are the fan favorites to win the semi-finals clash and head to the finals. IND vs PAK is one of the most exciting clash and that’s the reason fans want to see the clash in final of on going T20 World Cup.

However, this may not be as easy as fans think. New Zealand and England are two tough sides and have performed astonishingly well in the tournament. They have the potential to turn tables on both India and Pakistan. The possibility only gets higher as the shortest format of the game is quite unpredictable.

The England Skipper Jos Buttler addressed this ahead of their semi-finals clash against Rohit Sharma’s Men in Blue side and said “We certainly don’t want to see the India vs Pakistan final and we will try to spol their party. They are a good team”

England is doubtful of Malan and Wood’s involvement in the semi-finals match. If they fail to recover Phil Salt might get the chance inside the playing 11.

Pakistan would take on New Zealand in the first semi-finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Then the Men in Blue would take on England in the second semi-finals on 10th November at the Adelaide Oval. Fans are rooting for India and Pakistan with hopes to see the arch-rivals collide at the big stage once again.