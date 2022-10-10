New Delhi: Team India’s 14 players have already flown to Australia alongside the coaching staff headed by the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid to prepare for the T20 World Cup down under. The Men in Blue won the first match against Western Australia ahead of their warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand.

Then the biggest clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan would take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23rd. This will he be the third meeting between these sides after their clash at T20 World Cup 2021 opener. Both teams have won one match against each other during the latest Asia Cup.

The Men in Blue would be entering the tournament without their key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Both of them have ruled out because of injuries and India is still looking over their suitable replacement.

However, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar are contesting for the spot left by Jasprit Bumrah and we would have a clearer picture in this scenario in coming couple of days. However, as per Yuzi Chahal India already has found a suitable replacement for Ravindra Jadeja.

While talking about recent performances of all-rounder Axar Patel to Dainik Jagran, Chahal said “Jadeja is a world class bowler and he has been batting extremely well too. Injuries are part of the game and no one can take his place. But the way Axar Patel has been bowling, we have found one alternative. He has shown he can do it,”

Axar Patel seems to be suitable replacement for Jadeja considering his ability to act as pinch hitter in the lower order and provide crucial breakthroughs.