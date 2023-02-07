We Have Tools To Counter Ashwin: Steve Smith's Massive Remark Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is preparing to take on Pat Cummins' Australia in four-match test series. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to start on February 9 at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. The series is currently being hyped by fans and cricketers alike. It is the much-awaited cricketing clash for now.

There is a lot at stake for both sides as the Aussies would try to beat India in a red-ball series on Indian soil for the first time since 2004. Team India on the 0ther hand would attempt to secure their spot in the finals of the World Test Championships for the second time in a row and keep their streak in-home test series alive.

Former Aussie skipper Steve Smith attended a press conference ahead of the first test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and answered questions regarding his side's preparations and possible playing 11. Australia's performance in the upcoming series would depend a lot on their ace batter Smith scoring lots of runs and how he takes charge against the Indian spinners.

Fans across the globe are awaited for his clash against Indian spin maestro Ravi Ashwin, who is arguably the greatest test bowler in the world right now. We even witnessed Smith preparing in the nets with Maheesh Pithiya. The 21-year-old Gujarat bowler has quite a similar bowling action to Ashwin.

When Smith was asked about his side's preparation to deal with Ashwin on the Indian pitches. He came up with a confident answer and said "Ravi Ashwin is a quality bowler, but we have the tools in the kit bag to counter that."

Ashwin is one of the most crucial assets for the Indian playing 11. His performance with the ball would be the real game-changer in the upcoming series.