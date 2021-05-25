India’s talented batsman Prithvi Shaw recalled what it was like to be coached by former legendary batsman Rahul Dravid. Shaw was India’s captain for the Under-19 World Cup in 2018 and Dravid was the team’s head coach. India was able to go all the way in the tournament as they had defeated Australia in the final.

Shaw revealed that it was a great experience of getting coached by Rahul Dravid, who is known to get the best out of the players. The Mumbai batsman stated that Dravid asked the players to enjoy their game and only had a word with the players when they repeated the same mistake.

“We toured together with sir (Dravid) before world cup (U-19) also. He never forced any player to be like him. He didn’t change anything in batting. Told me to stick to my natural game. He knew if I play the Powerplay overs, then it’s difficult to get me out,” Shaw told Cricbuzz.

“He mostly talked about the mental aspect, tactics and how to approach a game. He never spoke much just during meetings. Wanted us to enjoy the game. If we are repeating mistakes then only he’ll come and tell you about it,” he added.

In fact, Dravid is well known for his discipline and Shaw added that they were a bit scared of their head coach. Shaw revealed that Dravid was friendly with all the players off the field but he meant business on the field.

“With Rahul sir you have to be disciplined. We were a little scared of him. Off the field, he was quite friendly with us, used to join us for dinner, Sitting with a legend like him was a dream come true. Every youngster dreams of that,” he said.

“I am sure he’s also gone through the phases of U-19 cricket. So he knew exactly what to get in from us during the tour. Used to speak with each player specifically,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw roared back into form in the Vijay Hazare after a poor run in Australia and also looked in sublime touch in the IPL 2021 for Delhi Capitals. The 21-year old youngster is expected to be part of India’s limited-overs squad for the tour of Sri Lanka.