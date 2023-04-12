Advertisement

'Welcome Back, Rohit Sharma': Fans Lavishes Praise On Mumbai Indians' Skipper After His Half Century Against Delhi Capitals

It was a much needed win for Mumbai after back-to-back defeats while the season got worse for Delhi who suffered their fourth loss in as many games.

Updated: April 12, 2023 9:30 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma was at his vintage best en route to his first IPL half-century in 25 innings before Mumbai Indians overcame some tense moments to pull off a last-ball win over Delhi Capitals here on Monday.

David Warner laboured to 51 off 47 balls before Axar Patel flaunted his much improved batting skills again with an impactful 54 off 25 balls to push Delhi Capitals to a competitive 172 after Mumbai Indians put the hosts in to bat.

With the pitch on the drier side compared to the first game here and finger spinners getting plenty of assistance from it, Mumbai Indians had a tricky task at hand but with his classy 65 off 45 balls, Rohit helped his side record their first win of the season.

As Rohit Sharma was in lethal form the Mumbai Indians' fans started hailing their captain for his vital knock against Delhi Capitals, here are the reactions:

Earlier, Contrasting half-centuries from Axar Patel and captain David Warner carried Delhi Capitals to 172 in 19.4 overs against Mumbai Indians in match 16 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Delhi were in trouble at 98/5 in 12.3 overs, and Axar walked in to smack 54 off 25 balls, hitting four fours and five effortless sixes in what was his first IPL fifty. Warner began well but struggled to accelerate and played an anchor role to make an unconvincing 51 off 47 balls.

Mumbai's bowling struggled in power-play, but veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla got turn from a dry pitch to pick 3/22, while left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff finished with 3/23 as Delhi's last five wickets fell for just seven runs, with two balls left unused.

