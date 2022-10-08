West Indies Batter John Campbell Banned For 4 Years For Doping Violation

Kingston: West Indies batter John Campbell has been banned from playing cricket for a span of four years by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission or JADCO for violating the anti-doping rule.

The 29-year-old batter has represented the Windies side in 20 test matches, Six One-day Internationals, and two T20 International matches.

JADCO accused Campbell of refusing to submit blood samples for tests at his home in Kingston during April.

The Ban would start from May 10th this year according to the JADCO’s 10.31 rule. The three-member independent panel gave an 18-page decision on the matter of evading, refusing, or failing to submit the blood sample for required tests.

The Panel’s decision stated “The … panel is persuaded to a comfortable degree of satisfaction that the athlete committed an anti-doping rule violation, namely breach of JADCO rule 2.3. …,” the decision read in part. The panel does not find, on the evidence presented, that the athlete’s anti-doping violation was not intentional.”

“In the circumstances of this case, the athlete is ineligible for a period of 4 years.” The panel added

John Campbell is not the first West Indies player to suffer a ban due to doping violations. The Star all-rounder Andre Russell was banned for a year back in 2017.

Renowned names like Shane Warne, Yusuf Pathan, Alex Hales, and Prithvi Shaw are also on the list of cricket players to get banned for a certain period of time because of doping violation.

Doping Violations are not a trivial matter but instead require strict actions from both the respective cricket Board and Anti-Doping Commission.