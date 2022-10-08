West Indies Batter John Campbell Banned For 4 Years For Doping Violation

<strong>Kingston: </strong>West Indies batter John Campbell has been banned from playing cricket for a span of four years by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission or JADCO for violating the anti-doping rule. <p></p> <p></p>The 29-year-old batter has represented the Windies side in 20 test matches, Six One-day Internationals, and two T20 International matches. <p></p> <p></p>JADCO accused Campbell of refusing to submit blood samples for tests at his home in Kingston during April. <p></p> <p></p>The Ban would start from May 10th this year according to the JADCO's 10.31 rule. The three-member independent panel gave an 18-page decision on the matter of evading, refusing, or failing to submit the blood sample for required tests. <p></p> <p></p>The Panel's decision stated "The ... panel is persuaded to a comfortable degree of satisfaction that the athlete committed an anti-doping rule violation, namely breach of JADCO rule 2.3. ...," the decision read in part. The panel does not find, on the evidence presented, that the athlete's anti-doping violation was not intentional." <p></p> <p></p>"In the circumstances of this case, the athlete is ineligible for a period of 4 years." The panel added <p></p> <p></p>John Campbell is not the first West Indies player to suffer a ban due to doping violations. The Star all-rounder Andre Russell was banned for a year back in 2017. <p></p> <p></p>Renowned names like Shane Warne, Yusuf Pathan, Alex Hales, and Prithvi Shaw are also on the list of cricket players to get banned for a certain period of time because of doping violation. <p></p> <p></p>Doping Violations are not a trivial matter but instead require strict actions from both the respective cricket Board and Anti-Doping Commission.