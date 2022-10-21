Hobart: In a massive upset, two-time world champions West Indies have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup after losing to Ireland in a must-win game by nine wickets. West Indies were thrashed by Scotland in the first match of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. This was a must-win game for West Indies to stay alive in the tournament but Ireland were too hot to handle for them. With the win, Ireland have qualified for the Super 12.

Coming back to the game, Ireland were brilliant with the ball and restricted West Indies to 146-5. West Indies’ batting has struggled in the tournament and the same was the case today as well. Brandon King played a lone hand of 62 off 48 balls but got no support from the other end.

Chasing a modest total, Ireland came out all guns blazing and 73 runs for the first wicket in just 7.3 overs, killing the game for West Indies. Paul Stirling batted magnificently and scored 66 off 48 balls to scrip a magnificent win. He got good support from Lorcan Tucker who scored 45 off 35 to help Ireland take a 9 wicket win.

More to follow..