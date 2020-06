'West Indies Pace Attack Can Challenge Any Team in The World'

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick reckons that their current pace attack is capable of challenging any team in the world and with improving fitness, they are only going to get better.

The current West Indies attack comprises captain Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph. And they also boast of promising youngsters in Chemar Holder, Oshane Thomas and Anderson Phillip.

“We’re beginning to get blessed with fast bowlers again in the West Indies, so that’s an exciting time for us,” Estwick was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “What we’ve done is improve our fitness. That’s one of the key things. If you look back in the 80s, that’s one thing the fast bowlers had, was fitness.”

West Indies will be heavily relying on their fast bowlers to delivery when they take on England in a three-match Test series from July 8 which will also mark the return of international cricket after being forced into a break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Estwick explained that the pace attack has improved with experience and few including Joseph have finally began fulfilling their potential

“The other thing is they’re now understanding fast bowling, they’re getting to the age, Kemar and Shannon, where they’re leading the attack, they’re very, very experienced,” he said. “Jason Holder has become a lot better Test match bowler in the last two years, Alzarri Joseph is now beginning to show his potential. So we’ve got four fast bowlers where we can challenge any team in the world.”

The 58-year-old admitted pacers will be key to their hopes of retaining the Wisden Trophy.

“The fast bowling is very key to us. Shannon, Jason, Alzarri, Kemar. The four big fast bowlers, they’re here but what we’ve [also] got on this tour is a group of youngsters coming through: Chemar Holder, Oshane Thomas, Anderson Phillip,” he said.

“Once we’ve improved that fitness, we can maintain pressure right through the day – before we tended to flag a little bit – and while our fitness continues to improve, that’s going to be key for us. If we can get that fitness and match sharpness up again, we’ll be ready to challenge the English batters,” he added.