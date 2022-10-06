New Delhi: West Indies allrounder Rahkeem Cornwall created history by smashing a first ever double century in the shortest format of the game. He achieved this feat while playing for Atlanta Fire in United States’ Minor League Cricket named Atlanta Open against Square Drive.

This was also the first ever incident in which a men’s team scored more than 300 runs in a T20 match. Uganda’s Women team scored the first 300 plus total in T20 in a match against Mali. Cornwall’s knock made this possible in men’s cricket too.

Rahkeem Cornwall played an unbeaten innings of 205 runs in just 77 balls at a strike rate of 266.23. He innings included 22 huge sixes and 17 boundaries.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?! Rahkeem Cornwall put Atlanta Fire on top with a DOUBLE century going 205*(77) with 2 2 MASSIVE sixes ??? pic.twitter.com/1iRfyniiUw Minor League Cricket (@MiLCricket) October 6, 2022

Steven Taylor struck 53 and Sami Aslam added 53 not 0ut to take the teams total to 326 at the loss of just 1 wicket and in reply Square Drive could only manage to score 154 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 over. Not a single half century came from the Square Drive’s side. Yashwant Balaji’s 38 was the highest knock from a Square Drive batter.

Reputed statistician Mohandas Menon tweeted the news on Thursday morning, pointing out Cornwall’s knock and wrote “West Indian Rahkeem Cornwall, while playing for Atlanta Fire, blasted an unbeaten 205 in just 77 balls (SR 266.23) that included 22 sixes and 17 fours in an American T20 competition known as the Atlanta Open. A prize money of $75,000 is available to the winning team.”

England missed by just 2 runs to score the first ever 500 run in an ODI match and now Atlanta Fire crossing 300 runs. This shows how fast the landscape of cricket is changing.