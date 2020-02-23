Cricket West Indies (CWI) have named a 14-member squad for the two-match series, which could see Andre Russell play his first T20I since August 2018.

Roger Harper, CWI Lead Selector, felt Russell would contribute to all facets of the side, saying he “will add potency to every department of the team.”

Also making a return is Oshane Thomas, who has made a full recovery from a car accident in which he was recently involved. “Oshane Thomas appears to be focused and raring to go. He will add pace and penetration to the bowling unit,” said Harper in a press release.

Shai Hope and Fabian Allen also both return to the side having missed the most recent T20I series through injury. “Shai Hope provides an opening option and cover as a back-up wicket-keeper also,” Harper explained. “Fabian Allen returns from the injury he sustained in the series against Afghanistan late last year. He will provide a spin bowling option as well as adding depth to the batting group.”

Shimron Hetmyer is the only member of the returning quintet not making his way back after injury he was left out of the ODI squad for this tour due to failing to meet required fitness standards as Harper explained: “Shimron Hetmyer missed out on selection for the ODI squad. He has since attained the required fitness level, becoming available for selection and has been included.”

Harper finally added: “I look forward to the team building on its recent performances and winning the T20 series in Sri Lanka. This is another opportunity for the team to build on its strengths and identify areas that need improving while continuing the process of building-up with the aim of peaking for the T20 World Cup in October.”

Squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams