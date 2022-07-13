West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Cricket: When & Where to Watch WI vs Ban Live Stream Cricket Match Online & TV

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Streaming Cricket

Bangladesh picked up the first win of their West Indies tour and defeated the hosts by six wickets in the first ODI. They will be eyeing a win in the second ODI as well and pick up an elite series win in the Caribbean. West Indies were blown away by Mehidy Hasan and Shoriful Islam who picked three and four wickets respectively to restrict West Indies to 149-9 in 41 overs in a shortened game.

Later, with the bat, a 33-run knock by Tamim Iqbal and 41 by Mahmudullah helped Bangladesh beat West Indies by six wickets. It will be interesting to see if West Indies can bounce back from the crushing loss in the first ODI.

When is West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, July 13.

What are the timings of the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will start at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06.30 PM.

Where is West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match being played?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Which TV channel will broadcast West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will not be televised in India.

Where can you live stream the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will live stream on Fancode in India.

What are the squads for West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match?

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Ebadot Hossain

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph