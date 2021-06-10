West Indies vs South Africa Live Match Streaming Cricket 1st Test: When And Where to Watch WI vs SA Stream Live Cricket Match Online And Telecast on TV Match

West Indies and South Africa are all set to lock horns in the two-match Test series starting from Thursday. Both teams are going through a rejuvenating period and will play this series under new captain Kraig Brathwaite (WI) and Dean Elgar (SA). Kraig impressed many with his captaincy skills during the Bangladesh series and guided his team to a 2-0 series win. While Elgar has an opportunity to reflect his good batting form in the captaincy department. Here are the details of when and where to watch West Indies vs South Africa match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

The excitement of Test cricket continues as with West Indies facing South Africa on Thursday. Get all the details such as Live cricket TV, 1st Test Live, West Indies vs South Africa live score, live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch WI vs SA live match, 1st Test LIVE Streaming Online, live cricket online, live cricket tv, how to watch live cricket match, live tv cricket match, FanCode live cricket match today online, FanCode live streaming, cricket live, live streaming cricket match today, live 1st Test today match, cricket match today live West Indies vs South Africa live score here. Find FanCode Live Match Streaming details below.

Live Match Streaming 1st Test, West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test

When is West Indies vs South Africa 1st match?

The West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test will be played on June 10, Thursday.

What are the timings of the West Indies vs South Africa match?

The 1st Test West Indies vs South Africa match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is West Indies vs South Africa match being played?

The West Indies vs South Africa match will be played at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet.

Which TV channel will broadcast West Indies vs South Africa match?

The West Indies vs South Africa match will not be telecasted in India

Where can you watch live streaming of the West Indies vs South Africa match?

The West Indies vs South Africa match live streaming will be available on FanCode in India.

What are the Squads for West Indies vs South Africa match?

West Indies vs South Africa SQUADS

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Peterson , Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams , Prenelan Subrayen, Marco Jansen