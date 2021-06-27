West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming Cricket 2nd T20I

New Delhi: After winning the first T20I convincingly, West Indies would look to extend their lead in the series against South Africa when they meet for the second T20I to be played in National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada on Sunday. South Africa on the other hand would look to bounce back and level the five-match T20I series.

Get all the details such as Live cricket TV, 2nd T20I Live, West Indies vs South Africa live score, live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming here. Find WI vs SA Live Match Streaming details below.

When is West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20 match will be played on 27th June.

What are the timings for West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match being played?

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada.

Which TV Channel will broadcast West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will live stream on Fan Code App.

What are the Probable Playing XIs for West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

WI Possible XI: Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy

SA Possible XI: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

WI vs SA Squads:

West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo , Lizaad Williams, Aiden Markram, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks