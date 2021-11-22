Galle: Cricket West Indies recently announced that Wicketkeeper batter Shai Hope replace Jeremy Solozano’s as a concussion replacement after the young batter was hit on the helmet on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. After a blow to the head, Solozano was taken out of the ground for further treatment.

“Jeremy Solozano has suffered a concussion. He will return to the team hotel today and begin undergoing the appropriate protocol. Shai Hope will replace Solozano in the ongoing test match #MenInMaroon #SLvWI,” West Indies cricket board (CWI) statement on Twitter read.

Earlier, CWI had informed that Solozano’s scans had shown now structural damage but he was kept in hospital overnight on Sunday (November 21) for observation. “Jeremy Solozano’s scans show no structural damage. He will be kept at the hospital overnight for observation. We will continue to keep you posted on any further updates from our Medical team,” the CWI statement read.

Solozano on Sunday was stretchered off the field during day one of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka. In the 24th over of Sri Lankan first innings, Solozano came in the way of a pull shot from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

The West Indies debutant received the blow to his helmet and was taken to a hospital.

All-rounder Roston Chase bowled a short delivery to Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne. Karunaratne, in response, struck a powerful pull shot off backfoot straight in the direction where young Solozano was fielding. Unfortunately, He has almost no time to duck the ball. The 26-year-old was then smashed in front of his helmet grille with the rear part of the helmet coming off on impact.

Solozano after getting on the head, got surrounded by the players while the team physio tended to him. The West Indies coach Phil Simmons looked a worried man to see the situation on the ground. Solozano was consequently stretchered off the field by the medical staff and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

“Injury Update. Debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretchered off the field after receiving a blow to his helmet while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for scans. We are hoping for a speedy recovery. We`ll update you once we hear more. Shai Hope is the substitute fielder at this time,” CWI had tweeted that time.

Inputs from ZeeNews