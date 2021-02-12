WF vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Super Smash T20 Final

WF vs CK Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s WF vs CK at Basin Reserve in Wellington: In the final match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Canterbury Kings will take on Wellington Firebirds at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 WF vs CK match will start at 08:30 AM IST – February 13 Saturday. Canterbury Kings ended the group stage on the third spot with six wins in 10 games. Meanwhile, their opponents, Wellington Firebirds have topped the group with 9 wins in 10 matches. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if one of teams stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Canterbury Kings and Wellington Firebirds will take place at 08.00 AM IST.

Time: 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve in Wellington.

WF vs CK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers Devon Conway (vc), Cam Fletcher

Batsmen Ken McClure, Finn Allen, Chad Bowes

All-Rounders James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell (c)

Bowlers Logan Van Beek, Phil Younghusband, Matt Henry

WF vs CK Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Kings: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Wellington Firebirds: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell (wk), James Neesham, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Fraser Colson, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett

WF vs CK Squads

Canterbury Kings Squad: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Jack Boyle

Wellington Firebirds Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell (wk), James Neesham, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Fraser Colson, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Iain Mcpeake, Ben Sears

