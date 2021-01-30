WF vs CS Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s WF vs CS at Basin Reserve, Wellington: In the second match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Wellington Firebirds will take on Central Stags at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on Sunday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 WF vs CS match will start at 7:10 AM IST – January 31. Wellington Firebirds have been in stupendous form in the ongoing Dream11 Super Smash T20 season. They have won seven of their eight games in the league stages so far, reclaiming the top stop on the table after consecutive wins over the Otago Volts and the Canterbury Kings. With a massive 18 points to their name, the Firebirds are all but sure to get a direct place in the Super Smash final on February 14. Meanwhile, Central Stags are currently in second place on the table with 20 points after winning five of their eight games. They are followed closely by the Canterbury Kings, who are also on 20 points. A win will ensure that the Stags find a place in the ‘pre-final’.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags will take place at 6.45 AM IST.

Time: 7:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

WF vs CS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell

Batsmen Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, George Worker (vc), Will Young

All-rounders Doug Bracewell (C), Josh Clarkson, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers Logan Van Beek, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett

WF vs CS Probable Playing XIs

Wellington Firebirds: Michael Bracewell (C), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Brundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jamie Gibson, Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband.

Central Stags: Tom Bruce (C), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, George Worker, Dane Cleaver (wk), Joey Field, Will Young, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Kieran Noema-Barnett.

WF vs CS Squads

Wellington Firebirds: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Brundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jamie Gibson, Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Iain McPeake.

Central Stags: Tom Bruce (c), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, George Worker, Dane Cleaver (wk), Joey Field, Will Young, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Christian Leopard.

