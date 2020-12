WF vs PK-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Pakistan A in New Zealand 2nd T20 Basin Reserve, Wellington December 29

WF vs PK-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Pakistan A in New Zealand 2nd T20 Basi

Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan-A Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Unofficial T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s WF vs PK-A at Basin Reserve, Wellington: In the second unofficial T20 of the ongoing Pakistan tour of New Zealand, Pakistan A will take on Wellington Firebirds today.

TOSS: The T20I toss between Wellington Firebirds and Pakistan-A will take place at 6:40 AM IST – December 29.

Time: 7:10 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Devon Conway (captain), Zeeshan Malik (vice-captain), Tom Blundell, Rohail Nazir, Haider Ali, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Amad Butt, Hamish Bennett, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

Wellington Firebirds: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden

Pakistan-A: Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Zeeshan Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir

Wellington Firebirds: Tom Blundell, Lauchie Johns, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson, Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham, Finn Allen, Jamie Gibson, Hamish Bennett, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden, Iain Mcpeake, James Hartshorn, Ben Sears

Pakistan-A: Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Abdullah Shafiq, Danish Aziz, Musa Khan, Zafar Gohar, Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Zeeshan Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed

