WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Australian Women’s ODD

Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Dream11 Team Prediction Australian Women’s ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s WF-W vs VCT-W at WACA, Perth: In another exciting battle of Australian Women’s ODD tournament, two cricketing powerhouses – Victoria Women and Western Australia Women will take on each other in match 23 at the WACA, Perth on Thursday. The Australian Women’s ODD WF-W vs VCT-W match will start at 7:30 AM IST – March 18. Table-toppers Victoria won six out of six matches they played in their WNCL 2021 campaign so far. Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and some other key members will miss out the remainder of the season due to international duties. However, experienced batswoman – Ellyse Villani, who is also the top run-scorer of the tournament, will continue to lead the side. It is a younger unit Victoria players which is getting an opportunity to express themselves in absence of senior players and continue the winning streak. On the other hand, Western Australia Women had a totally different run in the One Day Cup. They lost all the matches so far – six defeats in six matches. With nothing to lose, Western Australia will look to give their everything to register their first win of the edition.

TOSS: The Australian Women’s ODD toss between Victoria Women VCT-W Western Australia Women will take place at 7 AM IST.

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Venue: WACA, Perth.

WF-W vs VCT-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Nicole Faltum, Megan Banting

Batswomen Ellyse Villani (C), Kim Garth, Chloe Piparo, Amy Edgar, Mathilda Carmichael

All-Rounders Nicole Bolton (VC)

Bowlers Tess Flintoff, Taneale Peschel, Emma King

WF-W vs VCT-W Probable Playing XIs

Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo (C), Megan Banting (wk), Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Georia Wyllie.

Victoria Women: Elyse Villani (C), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Bhavisha Devchand, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Courtney Neale.

WF-W vs VCT-W Squads

Victoria Women: Elyse Villani (C), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Courtney Neale, Amy Vine.

Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo (C), Megan Banting (WK), Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Molly Healy, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Georia Wyllie.

