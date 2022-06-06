What! Hasan Ali Attended Deepak Chahar’s Wedding?

New Delhi: Star India pacer Deepak Chahar married girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj on June 1 in Agra. Deepak made his relationship public when he proposed Jaya during a match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021 in Dubai. Chahar dramatically jumped over the fence and went to the stand where his girlfriend was sitting before kneeling and proposing her. Chahar’s wife Jaya is the sister of model and VJ Siddharth Bhardwaj, the winner of MTV show Splitsvilla season 2.

Meanwhile, post the marriage ceremony, Deepak threw a reception party which was attended by his Indian teammates like Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, and Arshdeep Singh among others. The pictures of the star-studded reception ceremony were shared on social media.

However, what caught the attention of fans was the presence of a Hasan Ali-like cricketer in the reception. The fans were bemused how Hasan Ali could be present at Deepak Chahar’s wedding reception. However, the concerned guest was not Hasan Ali, but India pacer Khaleel Ahmed. The left-arm pacer was last seen in the IPL 2022, where he represented Delhi Capitals (DC) and picked up 16 wickets in 10 matches.

What’s Hassan Ali doing there ? Right to Rishabh and left to Ishan ! ??? TegtaJi (@iamtegtaharsh) June 4, 2022

Who invited hasan ali ? pic.twitter.com/NDHZ4BUgQh Priyanshu Khandelwal ?? (@Priyanshuinnn) June 4, 2022

Thanks hasan ali pakistan se india aane ke liye? pic.twitter.com/Ko4jiVmPGM Agle Sala Cup Namde (@Aglesalacupnamd) June 4, 2022

Bhai Hasan ali ko bulaya tha kya pak ke player ko??rishabh pant ke barabar ne Hasan ali lag raha hai Sarthak Uppal (@SarthakUppal3) June 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar was purchased by CSK for INR 14 crores in IPL 2022 mega auction, but the fast bowler couldn’t feature in the tournament owing to a quadriceps tear he picked up in the T20I series against West Indies. CSK was hopeful that Deepak might get fit before the business end of the IPL 2022, but yet another injury, this time to his back, quashed all hopes.