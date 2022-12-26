New Delhi: Boxing Day is a very common term in cricket. Every year there are Test matches that take place on the next day of Christmas and teams like Australia, South Africa, New Zealand or England host teams in the Boxing Day Test. But what is Boxing Day? Is it something related to the sport of boxing?

Fans often confuse themselves because of the name, but in reality, it has nothing to do with boxing instead it is related to Christmas. And the countries which have a higher number of populations that follow Christianity and celebrate X-Mas Day on December 25, get involved in the Boxing Day game.

Boxing day generally got its name from the Christmas gift boxes and is observed as a holiday.

On the next day after Christmas, the presents that are bought are people for their loved ones are generally transported after getting packed in boxes and that is why it got its name Boxing Day.

Australia, whose home season starts from mid-November usually play a Test match on December 26 and is generally hosted at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In 2018 and 2020, India played a Boxing Day Test match against Australia at the same venue when they toured Down Under. In 2021, India was involved in a Boxing Day Test match with South Africa in Centurion.

Since 1980, except for the year 1989, Australia has regularly played a Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne. This year, in the Boxing Day Test they are facing South Africa in the second Test of three-match series.

In another Boxing Day Test that is taking place this year, New Zealand is up against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi.