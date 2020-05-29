During the all-important ICC board meeting on Thursday, certain members reportedly agreed that the topic of granting tax dispute involving BCCI and the global governing body needs to be ‘revisited in all seriousness’.

The long-standing dispute between ICC and BCCI pertains to securing tax exemption by the Indian cricket board from the government to host next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

If BCCI fails to get the exemption, ICC has reportedly threatened to take away the hosting rights for the marquee event from India.

BCCI on their part had requested to extend the deadline to June 30 for securing the exemptions citing lockdown in India. The global governing body had reportedly written an email in April to BCCI saying that ICC Business Corporation members aren’t willing to accept their request.

As per the letter, ” Clause 10.20 expressly requires BCCI to provide the IBC with an unconditional confirmation (for tax solutions) no later than 18 months prior to the start of the event.”

“Who are the IBC members who have said that? Are there documents to prove it? Is there evidence?” The Times of India quoted sources in the know of development as saying.

“Eighteen months prior to the event (in Oct-Nov 2021) meant April 17. BCCI replied to the email and said there’s a national lockdown and nothing’s moving in the country and therefore requested an extension to the deadline. Where’s the problem? What’s more important right now, cricket or dealing with Covid?” the daily further quoted sources as saying.

The ICC has adjourned its meeting till June 10 saying an independent investigation team led by its ethics officer needs to look into the matter of tax solutions.