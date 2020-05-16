In awe of former India skipper MS Dhoni’s six-hitting abilities, Bangladeshi cricketer Sabbir Rahman revealed he had asked the former for his bat. Rahman said Dhoni did oblige but on one condition. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman asked Rahman not to use it against India but against other countries.

“Then I say to him give me one of your bats and I will try to play against you with that bat and He told me that not against us, you can play with another team but can’t play against me,” Rahman said Cricfrenzy during a Facebook live.

Rahman also recalled asking Dhoni about his secret of hitting sixes consistently during the home series in 2015. He said Dhoni said it is the confidence that makes the difference.

“[During the home series in 2015] I asked him [MS Dhoni] how you hit such big sixes. Whatever you hit becomes six, how. Tell me the secret of your bat. What is in your bat that we don’t have and as a result our sixes don’t go as far as your ones. He told me that it’s just confidence. Besides, there is nothing in my bat. If I think that I’m going to be hit six, then there will be 90 sixes out of 100. That is confidence,” added Sabbir.

The Bangladeshi cricketer was stumped by Dhoni during 2016 WT20 when he was going great guns and looking to win it. Rahman was stumped for a breezy 15-ball 26.