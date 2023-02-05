When Pervez Musharraf Warned Former Indian Skipper Sourav Ganguly For Sneaky Midnight Adventure

After a prolonged illness, former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday at the American Hospital in the United Arab Emirates. As a result of his amyloidosis, Musharraf's organs were unable to function properly.

Due to charges brought against him in his home country for the 2007 assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, the former chief of army staff of Pakistan was forced to live in self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates.

Musharraf was known for his love of cricket, and while he was president, India and Pakistan played some memorable cricket matches. India's 2004 tour of Pakistan, during which the Men in Blue defeated the home team in both the ODI and Test series.

In his autobiography "A Century Is Not Enough," captain Sourav Ganguly of that touring Indian team recalled a fascinating incident involving former PAK president Pervez Musharraf.

Ganguly wanted to go to the famous food street in the city while the team was staying at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore. However, he was concerned that he wouldn't be allowed to go because of the tight security. As a result, the Indian team captain at the time decided not to tell the security guard.

"Well past midnight I discovered that my friends were making plans to visit the iconic Food Street for kebabs and tandoori dishes. The area is known as Gawalmandi," Ganguly writes in his book

"I didn't inform our security officer as I knew he would have stopped me. I had only told our team manager Ratnakar Shetty. I slipped through the backdoor with a cap which covered half my face I knew it was breaking the rules, but I felt I had to get away from the rifles and tanks."

However, Sourav's disguise didn't he;p him for long and a journalist recognized him. He was chased by fans but somehow managed to reach back the hotel safely. However, Musharraf got to know about Ganguly's sneak.

Musharraf warned him about such actions due to security concerns. "President Musharraf was polite but firm. He said, 'Next time you want to go out please inform the security and we will have an entourage with you. But please don't indulge in adventures'," Ganguly told in his book.